Two arrested in connection to car part thefts in Powell County

Two men were arrested and charged in relation to a series of car part thefts throughout Powell County.

Sister station WKYT reports that officials from the Stanton Police Department said Kyler Dunn and Dakota Baker were arrested on Wednesday.

Dunn and Baker are accused of stealing catalytic converters around the county, and stealing equipment from the band ‘Sons of Liberty.’

Both face a charge of receiving stolen property.

Officials said during the investigation more charges are expected to be filed.