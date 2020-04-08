Two arrested in Wayne County W.Va. after stolen boat found

Two people have been arrested, accused of stealing a boat from a vehicle that had stopped for a flat tire.

Bobbie Sue Clay and Jared Webb were arrested on Little Hurricane Creek Rd. in Wayne County after deputies said they found a boat that was reported stolen from the side of the road on Rt. 52.

Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department said they found the boat, along with Clay and Webb.

Clay and Webb face theft charges. Clay was also wanted on multiple felony drug charges. Both are in the Western Regional Jail.