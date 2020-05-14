Two arrested after 20-mile chase through two counties

A nearly 20-mile pursuit through two counties ended with two arrests in Floyd County.

Deputies say it started in Johnson County when a sheriff's deputy recognized a car that matched the description of a stolen vehicle. He tried to get closer to the car and they led him on a chase where speeds reached 120 miles per hour down US 23.

They lost the car for a brief time and found it in a landfill area.

With the help of a K9, a man and a woman were found and arrested. The driver, Larry Dalton Bartley, 26, has a Louisville address and has previously lived in Johnson County. Diana Gatewood, 29, of Paintsville, was the passenger.

Both were taken to Paul B Hall for medical clearance and taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Charges still in the works. Saylor says Floyd County and Johnson will both likely have charges against the duo.