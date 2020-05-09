Two W. Va. daycare workers test positive for COVID-19

Two daycare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 after they were screened at a drive-up clinic hosted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Health officials say one employee works at Zion Child Development Center in Charleston, and the other works at My Family Preschool and Childcare Center in Hurricane.

“We hate that there have been positive cases, but this underscores the need to test our daycare workers,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD. “We encourage those who work in day care centers to come to our drive-up clinics and get tested.”

Young says Zion Child Development Center has been closed for a deep clean and could reopen again next week.

My Family Preschool and Childcare Center has been closed during the pandemic and will remain closed.

Kanawha health officials say there are three upcoming drive-up clinics scheduled for this coming week. Each one will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Monday, May 11 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 First Street, Montgomery

• Tuesday, May 12, at Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5th Ave, Charleston

• Wednesday, May 13, West Virginia State Student Union parking lot Washington Avenue, Institute