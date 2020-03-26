Two Pulaski County constables indicted on federal civil rights charges

Two Pulaski County constables were indicted on federal charges Thursday.

Michael Wallace, 45, of Bronston, Ky., and Gary E. Baldock, 55, of Somerset, Ky., were indicted for conspiring to violate the civil rights of people within Pulaski County.

Baldock was also indicted for the attempted murder of an FBI agent.

A federal grand jury in London, Ky. handed out indictments for conspiracy from Nov. 18, 2018, through Sep. 24, 2019.

The court date for the constables has not been announced.

Wallace faces 10 years in prison while Baldock faces life.