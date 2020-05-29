Two Letcher County men arrested on drug charges

Two Letcher County men are behind bars after being accused of distributing meth.

Deputies from the Letcher County Sheriff's Department received a call that stolen property was located at 1130 Perk Creek Road.

Eddie Sandlin and Sherill Sandlin both lived at the address.

When deputies arrived, they found a dirt bike that had been reported as stolen.

Deputies also found $3,868 in cash, bags of suspected meth and marijuana, and four guns.

The Sandlin's were charged with recovery of stolen property between $500 and $10,000, trafficking a controlled substance (First Degree), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held at the Letcher County Jail.

The Jenkins Police Department, Whitesburg Police Department, and Kentucky State Police also helped in this investigation.