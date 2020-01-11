Two General Motors employees arrested, accused of racing Corvettes

An official from Kentucky State Police said two General Motors employees were arrested after racing new Corvettes on Wednesday.

The two were driving 2020 Corvette Stingrays on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green.

27-year-old Alexander Thim, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, and 30-year-old Mark Derkatz, of Windsor, Ontario were stopped by Kentucky State Police. They were arrested on charges of racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, reckless driving and speeding 26 mph over the speed limit or greater.

Police said Thim was driving a red Corvette reaching speeds of up to 120 mph in the left lane of Lovers Lane, while Derkatz was driving a white Corvette traveling as high as 100 mph in the right lane. The speed limit on Lovers Lane is 45 mph.

According to the arrest citation, when both drivers were pulled over, they told the trooper that they were employees at General Motors and had just been at Cue Time Cocktails and Billiards. The citation also mentioned the trooper smelled alcohol on the two men's breath.

Thim and Derkatz were arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court and are scheduled to return to court February 18th for a pretrial conference.

They have both been released from the Warren County Regional Jail on a $1,000 bond.