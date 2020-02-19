Two Eastern Kentucky men sentenced for kidnapping three victims

Two men from Whitley and Laurel Counties were sentenced in a federal court on Tuesday.

Gene Jones II, 40, was sentenced to 235 months and Nigel Medlin, 28, was sentenced to 220 months.

According to plea agreements, on April 2, 2017, Medlin, along with Sean Fredrick and Eric Wayne Fredrick, kidnapped three victims with the plan to assault one of them over a missing truck.

Medlin contacted one victim through Facebook Messenger to arrange a meeting to buy methamphetamine in the London Walmart parking lot. The three admitted to waiting for the victim in the parking lot.

The victim arrived in the parking lot with two other people. Medlin and the two other defendants approached the three victims and ordered one to get in the backseat of the car. They told another victim to drive to Jones' house in Laurel County.

Once at the Jones' house, Collins and Medlin took the victims to a house behind Jones' house. They tied and bound one victim. Collins, Fredrick, Jones and Medlin took turns assaulting the victims. They broke one victim's jaw and hung a metal logging chain around the victim's neck.

Collins admitted to pulling several teeth with pliers. They also forced the victim to ingest meth that he brought to sell. The four defendants also told the victim if he told the police or anyone about what happened, they would kill him.

Fredrick pleaded guilty in March 2019 while Collins and Medlin pleaded guilty in July 2019. Jones pleaded guilty in August 2019. Fredrick is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14, 2020, and Collins is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12, 2020.

Under federal law, the defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences and be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years.