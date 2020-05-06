Twitter testing ‘harmful’ language prompt

Twitter is testing a new moderation tool that prompts users to think twice before sending a nasty reply.

It’s the company’s most recent attempt at coping with widespread harassment on its platform.

Users who employ language that is “harmful” will get a prompt recommending that they edit their reply before posting it.

Twitter hasn’t outlined exactly what language would trigger the prompt.

The new feature will only appear for iOS users during testing.

The idea is especially relevant in these times, as companies face the challenge of conducting online moderation with decreased staffing levels because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TechCrunch, all the major social networks have said they are relying more heavily on AI detection.

