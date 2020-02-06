Turn Around, Don't Drown: Crews called to multiple overnight flood rescues in Bell County

As rain continues to pour into the Cumberland Valley, emergency crews in Bell County and the surrounding areas tell us they were called out to at least three different flood rescue calls in the early hours of Thursday morning.

MGN Image Flood Still

All three were between Pineville and Middlesboro. One man was rescued from the top of his car after driving into floodwaters.

Another man says was on his way to work when he found himself in a similar situation.

Crews are advising that the floodwaters are both deeper and stronger than they appear and say do not drive unless you absolutely have to.

Remember, NEVER drive through floodwaters; turn around, don't drown.