'Trying to keep them safe at home': Harlan County CAA starts shopping program for elderly

As more cases of COVID-19 are announced and people are being asked to stay at home, Harlan County Community Action Agency started to think about the elderly.

"Trying to keep them safe at home. Healthy and happy at home," said shopping assister Jessica Collett.

Harlan County CAA usually helps transport the elderly to get food, but now they are shopping for them.

They are taking orders online and by phone.

"I just ask you a couple questions make out a list and go shopping for you the day of your district," said Collett.

Collett shops for three or four people per day.

"I'm still getting used to cause there's items that I normally don't buy. A lot of the elderly you know shop for different things so it takes me a little bit to get everything everybody needs," said Collett.

They have organized the orders into five districts. Each district has a designated day for shopping.

Each household can only order once per week.

The groceries are delivered right to their door.

"We're not charging a fee for delivery we just ask the reimbursement for the items," said Collett.

The shopping assistance is available to those 62 and older or on disability.

To order you can call 606-573-5335 or click here to order online.