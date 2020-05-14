"Trust in God during hard times": 17-year-old writes song to encourage seniors

Music is something people use to get through difficult and unusual times.

Kenna Kemper, a junior at South Laurel High School, used her musical talents during quarantine to write a song of encouragement for the seniors.

“The first few weeks of quarantine God just really laid like all of our seniors on my heart. I knew a lot of them were feeling broken and hopeless," said Kemper. "Like they didn’t know if they were going to have prom, graduation, senior seasons and I just wanted to give them like encouragement."

It was her faith, family, and friends that led her to write this song with an important message.

"It was kind of easy because I had a lot of my heart and there is and there’s a lot on my mind," said Kemper. “There’s a reason for everything and that as long as we trust in God that he’s going to help us through it no matter what."

For Kenna, this song was more important than hitting a note but hitting a cord that many need and want to hear.

Kenna says this is only the second song she has written but has plans to write more in the future.