Trump surveys Tenn. tornado damage, marvels at ‘tremendous heart’

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has toured a neighborhood in Tennessee reduced to rubble by a tornado earlier this week and marveled at “the tremendous heart" he witnessed.

President Donald Trump speaks Mike Herrick, with Putnam County Rescue Squad, as he tours damage from a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

He also offered a message for survivors and those who lost family members, saying: “We love them, they’re special people."

Trump toured hard-hit communities in Putnam County, where a tornado tore a 2-mile-long path, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Many more people were injured.

Statewide, the death toll stood at 24 from a pair of storms.

Trump toured one street Friday where eight people were killed. The street was filled with debris where houses once stood.

