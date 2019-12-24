Trump says North Korea may be planning nice ‘Christmas gift’

President Donald Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him “a nice present" such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The president was asked Tuesday what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test.

The North has sparked speculation about rockets by saying it would send a “Christmas gift” to the U.S.

The North threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year, and speculation has centered on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

At the United Nations, a U.N. spokesman says its Christmas message to the leadership of North Korea is to work for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to resume working‑level talks with the United States.

