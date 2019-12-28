Trump retweets post naming alleged whistleblower

President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint led to Trump’s impeachment by the House.

Trump retweeted the post just before midnight Friday. By Saturday morning, the post seemed to have disappeared on many users’ feeds, suggesting Trump had deleted it.

The retweet then reappeared Saturday night.

Twitter told The Associated Press that an outage with one of its systems caused tweets on some accounts, including Trump’s, to be visible to some but not others.

The president has backed efforts to unmask the whistleblower, although doing so could violate whistleblower protection laws.

