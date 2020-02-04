Trump faces accusers: What to watch during his big speech

President Donald Trump will be facing his accusers Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech.

President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The impeached president is speaking on the eve of what’s anticipated to be his Senate acquittal on Wednesday.

He’s expected to declare the state of the union strong, even when it’s bitterly divided, as he asks Americans for a second term.

The White House says he’s expected to talk about his accomplishments in office, but they’re not predicting whether Trump will stick to that script.

In a preview, Trump told reporters Sunday that he’s looking at giving "a very, very positive message.”

The president has a deep and often-stated sense of grievance, and he’ll be in the room with people he has raged about on Twitter and elsewhere.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be sitting behind him, just a few feet away.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the address at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.