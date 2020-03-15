Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies

President Donald Trump is calling on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. President Trump says he has spoken with leading grocery store executives and that the food supply chain remains healthy.

Speaking at the same White House new conference Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead.

Vice President Pence says the federal government will release updated guidance on Monday concerning restaurants, bars and other establishments.

California, Illinois and Ohio are among jurisdictions that have ordered restaurants and bars to close to help slow the spread of the virus.