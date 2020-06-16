Advertisement

Trudeau says Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21

Vehicles move across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario as shown from Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. The border between U.S. and Canada has been closed to most travel since mid-March. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

