Kentucky State Police are looking for a woman who walked away from the Hope Center in Harlan.

Troopers said Shanna Newsome walked away from the Hope Center on Saturday. She was court-ordered to the facility and was not supposed to leave that day.

Police need the public's help finding her. She is 5'5" tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She has tattoos on her back, left arm and left wrist.

Newsome is from the Louisa area.