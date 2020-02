Kentucky State Police are looking for a Clay County man who disappeared in November 2019.

Jason E. Davidson, 42, of Manchester was reported missing on February 14, 2020.

Troopers said he was last seen in Clay County in November. Davidson is described as a white man, about 6'3" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, is balding and may have facial hair.

Anyone with information about Davidson is asked to call KSP at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.