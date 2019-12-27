Troopers investigate suspicious Christmas shooting in Pike County

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man showed up at an emergency room with a gunshot wound.

After 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, troopers got a call about gunfire near the Mini Mall in McCarr.

When police arrived, they found evidence that someone might have been shot. The investigation revealed two vehicles left the area and entered West Virginia.

Mingo, West Virginia authorities were contacted and asked to keep an eye on emergency care centers in the area. Not long after, Brian Abshire went to the Tug Valley Emergency Room and said he accidentally shot himself when he dropped a gun.

Police said the statements and evidence were inconsistent and opened a first-degree assault investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call KSP at 606-433-7711. You can remain anonymous.