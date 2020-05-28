Troopers investigate deadly crash in Pike County

Kentucky State Police troopers are trying to figure out what led to a deadly crash Wednesday night in Pike County.

It happened just before midnight on KY 612 in South Williamson.

Police said a 2008 silver KIA was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

We're told that driver, who has not been identified yet, was ejected from the car during the crash.

The Pike County coroner's office pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

We are working to learn more information about the crash and the identity of the driver.