Troopers, first responders perform water rescue in Bell County

Two people are alive in Bell County, thanks to the quick work of Kentucky State Police troopers and first responders.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, a van got caught in flood waters on Jim Mcgaffee Road in Pineville. Trooper Joey Brigmon from the Harlan post was the first on scene and called for assistance from the Bell County Rescue Squad to rescue the two women inside the car.

Before the rescue squad could get to the scene, the responding trooper noticed the van was about to turn over and went into the water to try to save those inside. Trooper Chad Gregory and an officer from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded along with other first responders. Gregory also entered the water, getting a rope to Brigmon, who was able to tie it around himself and then pull the people out of the van to safety.

Everyone was checked out by Bell County EMS, but were thankfully okay.

Remember, never drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown.