Kentucky State Police arrested a Perry County man after troopers said they found drugs in his home.

Police had a search warrant for the home of Jeffery Olinger on Highway 451 in Hazard.

Troopers said they found meth, heroin and a handgun in the home.

Olinger was arrested and charged with trafficking meth and heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, menacing and resisting arrest. Police took him to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.