Troopers bring home 'Super Kooper'

"Super Kooper" received a hero's homecoming Monday evening as a Kentucky State Police motorcade led him into Pike County.

Five-year-old Kooper Coleman completed his final radiation treatment Monday at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where he and his parents had been since his brain cancer diagnosis in February.

The Colemans came home to take a small break before Kooper begins chemotherapy treatments later this month, giving him some time at home with his brothers.

The family was met in Salyersville by a firetruck and a host of KSP troopers who led them into Pike County, taking a small detour through the parking lot of their church before heading home.

Pikeville Free Will Baptist filled its parking lot with cars, balloons, signs, and Kooper's favorite music, so he would see it all as the motorcade came through.

Church members say they have been praying for their little guy for months, and they feel blessed to see him back home even if they had to see him through a car window.

KSP troopers gifted Kooper with a Trooper Teddy before leaving the parking lot and sending him home for a little rest.