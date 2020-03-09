Troopers: Woman lied about stabbing another woman in Pike County

Kentucky State Police put a woman behind bars after she reportedly stabbed another woman and then tried to cover it up.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers got a 911 call from Chasity Hill, who said a woman fell on a knife and cut her left thigh. Not long after, the victim called the police and said she did not fall, but rather that Hill stabbed her and drove away in her mom's car.

The victim claimed she woke up that day to find items missing from her purse. When she confronted Hill about it, Hill reportedly stabbed her.

Hill was gone from the scene when troopers arrived, but then a man came up and said Hill showed up at his home covered in blood. He said Hill claimed someone had been shot, and then started taking off her blood-stained clothes.

The man led troopers back to his home, where they found Hill with a different set of clothes on. Troopers said they found her original clothes in the bathroom hamper. They believed the clothes were hers because no women lived in that home.

Hill was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and falsely reporting an incident. She was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

The victim was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.