Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested two people on sex charges in Knox County Wednesday.

Investigators say 22-year-old Justin Adams and 19-year-old Angel Honeycutt, both from Barbourville, "engaged in illegal sexual acts with a minor."

Both received multiple charges - including Adams, who faces a second-degree rape charge, and Honeycutt with child porn charges.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.