Troopers: Man caught with 16-year-old at Pineville bed and breakfast

Kentucky State Police arrested a man after they said they found him with a 16-year-old girl last week.

According to an arrest citation, troopers went to the bed and breakfast in Pineville and found Joshua David Stanley of Jacksonville, Florida, with the teenager.

While troopers searched the room, they said they found a bag holding a 9mm handgun. When they found it, Stanley reportedly ran away and ignored commands to stop. A trooper used a taser to stop Stanley and arrest him.

More searching revealed alcohol, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in bags belonging to both Stanley and the girl, police said. They also learned six televisions were missing from the bed and breakfast.

Stanley told police he knew who took the television and gave information to help the thieves in question.

Throughout the investigation, troopers said Stanley gave them several fake names before finally telling them who he really was.

He is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, unlawful transaction with a minor, facilitation of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but less than $10,000, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and giving police false identifying information. Police took him to the Bell County Detention Center.