Troopers: Man shoots uncle during fight at Harlan County home

A man is facing charges after he and his uncle traded gunfire, police said.

Kentucky State Police went to a home in the Kildav community of Harlan County Sunday evening. Dispatchers got a call that Jerry Wayne Gilbert Jr. shot at his uncle, James Gilbert.

When troopers arrived, Jerry and his wife told police that James and an unknown man went to Jerry's home and started a fight through their bedroom window.

Jerry's wife claims James and the stranger tried to pull her through the window before James fired a gun into the home. That's when Jerry reportedly grabbed a shotgun and a rifle and returned fire.

James and the other man tried to run back to their vehicle, but police said Jerry told them he kept shooting because "he was afraid if he did not kill them then they might come back to harm him or his wife."

James was flown out to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said he is stable now.

Jerry reportedly admitted to police that he was on several different prescribed medications, as well as Xanax, which he did not have a prescription for. Police said they smelled alcohol as well but Jerry denied drinking any alcohol.

Troopers learned Jerry Wayne Gilbert Jr. is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have guns. They seized his weapons and arrested him on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree assault. He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

James Gilbert is currently not facing charges for this incident.