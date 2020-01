Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jackson County.

The crash happened on Highway 290 in Annville just before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said Darrow Baldwin, 40, was driving an SUV when he lost control. The SUV went over an embankment and collided with a tree.

The coroner pronounced Baldwin dead at the scene. An infant in the SUV was taken to UK Medical Center with injuries but is expected to survive.