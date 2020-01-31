Troopers: Man behind bars on rape, sodomy charges

A Belfry man is facing several charges related to sexual acts involving a minor.

Kentucky State Police arrested Cody West Thursday.

According to an indictment warrant, West raped and sodomized a woman. He also reportedly had images portraying the sexual performance of a girl under the age of 18.

West faces charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18 and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Troopers took West to the Pike County Detention Center.