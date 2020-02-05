Trial date set for man accused of killing girlfriend in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A trial date is scheduled for a Leslie County man charged with murder.

Police said Dustin Stidham shot and killed his girlfriend, Paige Murphy, in 2018. They found her body in a home early one morning. Murphy and Stidham had two young children together.

"She loved him. And I never thought Dustin would do this", said Murphy's mother, Pamela Hamrick, in a 2018 interview. "He has threatened and he's told it to her and me both. I never thought he would go through with it."

It took police several days to track him down.

Stidham's new trial date is set for July 21st.

 
