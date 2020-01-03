Tri-State Arenacross rolls through Pikeville

Tyler Childers may have helped clean up the Appalachian Wireless Arena after his show, but the cleanup after the next show will not be as easy.

The Appalachian Wireless Arena filled the arena floor with dirt Thursday, preparing for a weekend of motocross shows.

Tri-State Arenacross opens Friday night in Pikeville, bringing motocross riders into the arena for tricks and racing.

Senior Marketing Director Josh Kesler said the event is a fun way to kick off a year of new shows.

”You definitely don't want to miss out on the Arenacross. All kinds of good stuff happening at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in 2020,” Kesler said.

The first event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, with another chance to check it out at 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information visit AppWirelessArena.com.