Tri-County students learn to how to become successful in business, entrepreneurship

30 students from the Tri-County area spent Thursday learning about how to become successful in prospective careers after high school.

During the Junior Leadership Tri-County event at EKU's Corbin Campus, students interested in business and entrepreneurship learned skills needed to turn their dreams into reality.

Some of the soft skills they learned included how to set themselves apart from others competing for the same positions, business opportunities available to them, and even how to give a professional handshake.

"It's very important because we wanted to give each and every one of these kids the opportunity to take that next step. To be successful after high school," said Leadership Tri-County member, Jacob Moore ."So we just felt like this was one of the ways we can do that, get them connected."

The 30 students were chosen by their guidance counselors based on careers they are interested in.

Each student left the event with a book from guest speaker Bobby Clark, known for his multiple business ventures himself.

The event sessions were sponsored by Baptist Health Corbin, Forcht Bank, London-Laurel County Tourist Commission, Whitaker Bank, Edward Jones, and KCEOC Community Action Partnership.

This year's leadership members included: Michal Abbot, Sarah Adkins, Jordyne Carmack, Joi Carroll, Laura Creekmore, Mark Dennis, Gail Gibbs, Scott Hammons, Phillip Johnson, Lindsi Koogler, Karla Lambdin, Samuel Moore, Sandra Myers, Amanda Smith, Brooke Stansbury, Aaron Sturgill, and David Zawko.