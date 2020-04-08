Tri-County Elk Lodge, downtown Corbin restaurants and White Flag team-up to help each other

The Elk Lodge in Corbin got a $2,000 grant to purchase meals from downtown restaurants, to help feed the White Flag Ministry.

According to Tina Hyde, who applied for the money, the Gratitude grant is one the lodge applies for each year. But, lodges across the nation were encouraged to use it to help those affected by COVID-19.

"Normally we use this for foster kids and we take them on an outing and that sort of thing. But of course, we can't do that this year. So, we wanted to help our restaurants because we want to keep downtown alive like its been for the last few years," said Sandy Perkins, Exalted Ruler of Tri-County Elk's Lodge.

"These are essential places, you know, right now. The for them to be able to feed homeless, it's a true blessing," said Gladys Lane, Trustee of the Tri-County Elk Lodge.

Even with curbside services being offered, restaurant owners like Krishna Patil, Brandon Shephard and Billy Messer, the past few weeks have been trying to say the least. The grant was music to their ears.

"It is great for our small community. Because, as I said, we're all suffering as a whole, the community, everything. So, anything helps," said Messer.

Those participating restaurants: Si Senor, Travis' Cafe, The Depot on Main, Austin City Saloon, Seasons, Shep's Place, The Wrigley Taproom and Brewery, will be preparing the meals bought with the grant money will continue every Wednesday for 7 weeks.

"It's just nice to know that we can help everyone out at the same time," said Travis McDonald, who was the first owner to prepare the meals.

Between 15-20 people were served meals on Wednesday at the White Flag Ministry.

Meals that participants and volunteers alike greatly appreciated.

"It's a big appreciation. And, when you give to the community, the community gives back. Everything is helpful," said White Flag volunteer Darell Jackson. "I just like to see the peoples' faces when they come in here knowing they don't have to worry about their next meal."

For some, it's not just a meal but an experience the lodge and restaurants are providing. Because for some it will be their first time eating from any of them.

"It'll be like an honor to eat them all, all these different restaurants. It's a great opportunity with what we're doing," said Michael Flannery, a participant with the ministry.

"It's an all-around you know, full circle benefit. And, it's one of those warm-fuzzy feel-good great things," said Maggy Kriebel, Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Director.

The regular season hours for the ministry, between Thanksgiving and mid-March, are Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. The hours right now during the off-season are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4-6 p.m.

The ministry has served 3,800 meals this season, and 40 different community members or groups have helped served them according to volunteer Katie House.