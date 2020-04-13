Tree falls through Corbin family's ceiling

Sunday night's storm caused extensive damage to a home in Corbin.

"I was in my room I had just gotten out of the shower I was getting ready for bed and then all of the sudden I heard boom," said homeowner Alyssa Yekin.

The ceiling fell on her mother and two kids who were lying on the couch.

"My first thought was oh my god are my kids okay that was my main concern, then I was like alright mom, got her out everything was fine I was just blessed that everyone's okay," said Yekin.

Thankful her family is okay.

"Things that can be replaced, yeah they're damaged, things that couldn't be replaced like my kids and my mom they're okay that was my main concern but the house it's fixable everything will be replaced," said Yekin.

The damaged roof can be a hint of what can be taken for granted.

"We've made memories here for 6 years so it is upsetting it will be fixed but like I said the priceless things are okay," said Yekin.

The family filed a claim with their insurance company and will stay in a hotel for now.