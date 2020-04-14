Tree falls in family yard, missing houses on both sides

Damage from Sunday night's storm stretches across the region.

In the Lothair Community of Hazard, a poplar tree, 17 feet around and more than 100 feet tall came crashing down.

"Kind of loud, but I told him this thing would eventually fall," said Haven King whose brother and sister live on both sides of the tree.

It fell smack dab in between their two homes. Crashing across the railroad tracks and bringing the power and telephone lines down with it.

"If it had went, either way, it would have been a catastrophe. But, I thank the good lord he knew where to take it," said King with a smile.

Monday and Tuesday were spent cleaning the yard up.

"A couple three days but we'll get it," said King.

As people who drive by often take a look at it.

"They shake their head and they tell me oh my gosh," said King laughing.

A massive undertaking, but a family happy that no lives were taken when it crashed down.