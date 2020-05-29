Travel Agents prepare for industry to bounce back

A couple in Hazard who are travel advisors on the side say the industry has been on hold since mid-March.

An Idaho lawmaker wants his colleagues to take a closer look at ways to improve air travel across the state.

"Mid-March the travel industry pretty much came to a screeching halt," said Charles Marshall with Adventure Therapy Travel.

With travel bans being lifted and major theme parks reopening, the industry is bouncing back in time for summer.

"It really hasn't transitioned down to a lot of families beginning to plan their vacations just yet. I think a lot of people are still skeptical," Marshall said.

That does not mean families aren't looking to travel.

"Maybe a beach trip, maybe a cabin, maybe like a lakehouse. Things that they can rent for their family that way they can still getaway, but yet are not just in the large crowds," Marshall said.

As for the industry itself...

"In 2008 the travel industry suffered another crisis where travel pretty much came to a halt as it did after 9/11. So America has been through this before. The world as been through this before and travel got back to a new normal. I don't think things will ever be back to what they were at one time but I think we will slowly move to a new normal," Marshall said.

You can reach Chares and Kassi Marshall at themarshalls@adventuretherapytravel.com or by phone at (657) 234-7639.