Transylvania University announces next president

Transylvania University's Board of Trustees Chairman William T. Young Jr. announced Brien Lewis is the school's next president.

“I am delighted that Brien Lewis will serve as Transylvania’s next president," Young said. "His selection comes with the unanimous approval of both the Presidential Search Committee and Board of Trustees after an extensive national search that included a large pool of highly qualified and distinguished applicants.”

Lewis is currently the president of Catawba College in North Carolina where he has served since April 2012. He is a native of Toronto in Ontario, Canada and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Toronto.

Young said Lewis’ 20 years in higher education was a key factor in the selection process. “His experience as a college president, his commitment to students’ personal and intellectual development, and his passion for shaping, delivering and providing access to the finest collegiate experience are all characteristics that influenced our decision.”

Seamus Carey previously served as the university's president, and John Norton Williams is currently serving as interim president.

Lewis starts his term as president on July 1st.