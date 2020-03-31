Transylvania University turns practice gym into temporary Hope Center shelter

Around 50 men who would normally be at the Lexington Hope Center's emergency shelter are moving into the practice gym at Transylvania University, sister-station WKYT reports.

The move aims to promote social distancing, Hope Center representatives say they serve more than 650 clients every evening and required additional space to maintain safer distances.

“We’re trying to utilize each building that we have and each program and really keep the staff and those that we are serving safe in that area,” said Carrie Thayer, director of development at the Hope Center.

On Tuesday the men began moving in, placing their beds six feet apart per CDC guidelines.

While there they will have access to university showers and receive meals in the dining hall.

Hope Center case managers will also be at the university to conduct activities for the men, who will be there until April 30th.

The Hope Center is keeping its regular emergency center open for those not staying at the gym, as well as its mobile shower and bed units.