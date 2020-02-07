Transportation officials busy keeping up with flooding, rock slides and snow

Employees with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for District 12 have been busy.

"Well, the past two days have been eventful. Some would say that's an understatement," said Sara George.

George is the Information Officer for District 12.

"We've had flooding. Then we started having mudslides and rockfalls. Then this morning, we had snow," recalled George.

George explained workers have cleaned up multiple slides from Pike County to Johnson County.

"So it's been an eventful two days," George said.

George is one of 300 District 12 employees who work around the clock to keep drivers safe.

"We had all of our crews out in seven counties treating the roads," George pointed out.

District 12 serves Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin and Pike Counties.

"We prepare the day before so that we are ready to go the next morning," recalled George.

To do this, they need to stay up to date with the latest weather forecast to create a plan.

George explained when drivers see a pile of rocks on the side of a road, this is usually due to a high call number.

"They'll move the material to the side of the road and come back a few days or a week later to clean it up." George pointed out. "So when you see piles of rock on the side of the road, that is what has happened. They had another emergency to go to."

Officials ask drivers to be aware of high-water areas and areas with previous slides.

