Train cars removed from Russell Fork River as Draffin derailment cleanup efforts continue

After stabilizing the train derailment site in Draffin, crews spent Monday and Tuesday removing the train engines and cars from the Russell Fork River.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet's Facebook page, removing the engines and cars is one of a few steps toward cleaning the site.

"Once locomotives are removed, any contaminated soil and slide debris will be removed and properly disposed of, and track repairs will be complete," the post said.

Water sampling has been ongoing, which the cabinet says has yielded good results. The sampling of surface water, they say, will continue throughout the clean-up process.