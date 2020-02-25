Escaped inmate arrested in Johnson County after multi-county police chase

Emergency crews ask drivers on US 23 to be careful after a police pursuit ended in an escaped inmate's arrest Tuesday afternoon.

W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue reports that police arrested someone on US 23, just north of KY 321, after a multi-county chase.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department confirmed to WYMT that the driver was inmate Daniel E. Bell Jr., who escaped from a McCracken County work-release program Sunday evening.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said the chase started in Prestonsburg and ended 30 miles later in Paintsville.

Traffic will be slowed temporarily in the area as police finish their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.