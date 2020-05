We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 office are on the scene of a mudslide in Knott County.

It is at mile point 10.9 on KY 1087 and is blocking both lanes of the road.

We're told the hillside is unstable and still moving. There are power lines tangled up in the trees involved in the slide.

Crews are not sure when the road will re-open.