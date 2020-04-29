Toyota postpones reopening date

Toyota will delay reopening its Georgetown Plant another week.

The plant was originally scheduled to reopen May 4th but has now been postponed until May 11th.

Toyota announced that they will gradually resume operations while following health and safety guidelines.

This includes taking precautions to protect employees such as health screenings, social distancing and new sanitizing protocols.

Their statement read, “Based on an extensive review with our supplier and logistics network, Toyota will postpone the ramp-up of its North American manufacturing operations from the week of May 4 to the week of May 11 including its vehicle and an engine plant in Georgetown. As previously stated, Toyota intends to gradually resume its manufacturing operations in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances where our facilities are located. The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production.”