Toy company offering bobblehead of popular sign language interpreter

We told you earlier about a company in Wisconsin taking pre-orders for a bobblehead of Governor Andy Beshear.

The same company will now offer one of his interpreter Virginia Moore.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee will make and ship the toy, which will be shipped in August. The bobblehead costs $25 plus shipping and is only available through the organization's online store..

Officials with the museum say $5 for each order will be donated to the The Kentucky School of the Deaf Charitable Foundation to purchase clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing students and teachers.