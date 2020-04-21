Town Manager: Police barrier removed from Wise County apartment building as quarantine expires

The police barricade around Appalachian Towers in the town of Appalachia has been removed Monday morning after the quarantine time period expired.

According to a post on the Appalachia Town Hall Facebook page from Town Manager Fred Luntsford, the time period of the quarantine expired at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The quarantine was put in place by the Wise County Health Department and the Wise County Housing Authority.

Residents of Appalachian Towers and everyone in the community were reminded to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

The post also says that town leaders will follow the state of Virginia in terms of reopening, but services will continue.