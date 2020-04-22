Tournament cancellations could mean big financial hit for KHSAA

The Sweet Sixteen was over just as it had begun and now, as sister-statin WKYT reports, there is no chance of it or any other spring sports being played this year.

"We had looked at venue options, we had looked at format options. It wasn't going to be a moneymaker that it normally is. It wasn't going to be the big social gathering," says KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.

He says the revenue from the Girls' and Boys' tournaments is huge.

"The growth of ticket sales is a little over 1.3 million, plus you've got about half a million tied up in sponsorships,” says Tackett. “It's devastating."

Many believe that KHSAA can make up for that loss with regular-season ticket sales, but all of that money goes straight to the schools. KHSAA only makes money from championships and sponsors.

"Everything is on the table,” explains Tackett. “Everything is on the table from state assistance to changing school assistance to closing and going with a department."

Tackett also notes the KHSAA is a nonprofit, so the loss of millions in revenue could lead to major decisions having to be made.

"I've got to decide along with our board – whether it be personnel-wise – depending on whether or not we can have fall championships. Do we furlough some people? Same decisions every small business is facing," says Tackett.

Right now, nothing is set in stone and at the end of the day, the number one goal is to get athletes back on the field or the court.