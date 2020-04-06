Tourism finds a way to continue among COVID-19 pandemic

Tourism is all about getting people to visit your destination. As that has pretty much come to a standstill, tourism is finding a way to continue.

"They haven't stopped with their tourism business. They have become an important resource for their entire communities," said Hank Philips, Ky Tourism Industry Association.

Visit LEX has used numerous videos on its Facebook page to advertise everything Lexington has to offer.

"The creative aspect of letting people know and reminding them of what is out there. To be visited when the time returns to do so," he said.

Many tourism agencies and convention bureaus are funded by hotel taxes and most hotel lots are empty.

WYMT asked which hotels are hurting and what they are doing to stay in business.

"Help in marketing locations as telework locations," said Phillips.

We also asked If someone can not work from home or another location, it is possible they could rent a hotel room for a week or more?

"Are using that strategy to create an away from home or away from the office location," said Phillips.

Hotels are also being used by traveling physicians or nurses who need a more isolated place to stay. All in all, it is using a different mindset to get through this.

Taking a bad situation and saying, "Okay, what is the most we can make of this?