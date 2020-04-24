Tough adjustment, Tom Brady gets kicked out of park and walks into wrong house

TAMPA BAY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days after he was kicked out of a Tampa Bay park, a Florida homeowner is telling his own story about a mistaken encounter at the beginning of April with the six-time super bowl champion.
According to TMZ David Kramer was sitting in his kitchen when Brady walked into his home.
"He was like, 'I am so sorry! I am so sorry!'" Kramer says. "Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster," Kramer told TMZ.
Brady was trying to meet up with his new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
Brady is taking the rough start in Florida in stride.
Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020