Tough adjustment, Tom Brady gets kicked out of park and walks into wrong house

Just days after he was kicked out of a Tampa Bay park, a Florida homeowner is telling his own story about a mistaken encounter at the beginning of April with the six-time super bowl champion.

According to TMZ David Kramer was sitting in his kitchen when Brady walked into his home.

"He was like, 'I am so sorry! I am so sorry!'" Kramer says. "Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster," Kramer told TMZ.

Brady was trying to meet up with his new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Brady is taking the rough start in Florida in stride.